Kris Jenner Falls Into Chrissy Teigen's Table and Breaks It

Mon., Feb. 5, 2018

Ouch! That must have hurt.

Kris Jenner fell into Chrissy Teigen's table during the supermodel's Sunday night Super Bowl party—and she totally broke it.

"If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner actually just fell into it….It's customized," Teigen said in a Snapchat video.

Jenner, who can be seen holding a bag of ice in the video, was able to laugh off the fall.

"It's very, extremely valuable now," she teased. "If anyone wants to make a bid on this, we're willing to let it go."

Inspecting the location of the casualty, Teigen ran her finger across the splintered edge of the table and said, "It's so sharp. I can't believe it."

Kris Jenner Reacts to the Birth of Kylie Jenner's Baby: We Are Blessed Beyond Belief

Sadly, the table wasn't the only piece of furniture affected by the fall. Jenner also left a makeup stain on Teigen's couch. 

"This is where I did a faceplant," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said pointing to the stain. "This is also very valuable."

The famous momager deserves a bit of a break. After all, she's experienced a lot of major milestones lately, including welcoming two new grandchildren. Daughter Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago West, with her husband Kanye West via surrogate on Jan. 15.

