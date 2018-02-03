Annie Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Coco

Disney/Pixar

The Annie Awards are here!

The animated entertainment industry gets its chance to shine at the 2018 Annie Awards. With more than 30 categories spanning television and film, animated lovers had plenty of opportunities to applaud their favorite projects from across the past year. Disney's Coco and Universal's Despicable Me 3 are just two of of the many animated flicks who won an Annie, the highly-coveted accolade being handed out during the annual festivities at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Coco led the the night with 13 nominations, including Best Animated Feature, followed closely by The Breadwinner with 10, including Best Animated Feature – Independent.

Coco vies for Best Animated Feature prize against Captain Underpants and The Boss Baby, Cars 3 and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Additionally, a number of juried awards will be handed out during the ceremony.

To see who won, make sure to check out the complete list of winners below:

Best Animated Feature

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
DreamWorks Animation

Cars 3
Pixar Animation Studios

Coco

Pixar Animation Studios

Despicable Me 3

Illumination

The Boss Baby

DreamWorks Animation

Best Animated Feature-Independent

In This Corner of the World

Taro Maki, GENCO, Inc. and Masao Maruyama, MAPPA Co., Ltd

Loving Vincent

BreakThru Films, Production Company Trademark Films, Co-Production Company

Napping Princess

Nippon TV

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Folivari/Panique!/Studiocanal

The Breadwinner

Cartoon Saloon/Aircraft Pictures/Melusine Productions

Best Animated Special Production

Imaginary Friend Society Feeling Sad

Hornet

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems

Tonko House, Inc.

WINNER: Revolting Rhymes

Magic Light Pictures

Tangled Before Ever After

Walt Disney Television Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

Dear Basketball

Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Hedgehog's Home

National Film Board of Canada, Bonobostudio

Negative Space

IKKI Films/Manuel Cam Studio

Scavengers

Titmouse, Inc./Adult Swim

Son of Jaguar

Google Spotlight Stories, Reel FX 

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Biscotti. Una Storia Buona

Hornet

WINNER: June

Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft

League of Legends: Legends Never Die

Passion Animation Studios

Please the Cheese

Psyop

Sainsbury's The Greatest Gift

Passion Animation Studios

Coco

Disney/Pixar

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Mickey and the Roadster Racers / Episode: "Goofy Gas!"

Walt Disney Television Animation

Octonauts / Episode: "Operation Deep Freeze"

Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media company, in association with Brown Bag Films

Peg + Cat, The Mariachi Problem / Episode: "220B, The Mariachi Problem"

The Fred Rogers Company/100 Chickens Productions

The Stinky & Dirty Show / Episode: "HaHaHigher / The Waiting Game"

Amazon Studios

Through the Woods / Episode: "A Snowy Morning"

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, The Fred Rogers Company, PIP Animation Services

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Buddy Thunderstruck / Episode: "To Protect and Swerve / Robo Truck of the Future"

Stoopid Buddy and American Greetings for Netflix

Lost in Oz / Episode: "The Pearl of Pingaree"

Amazon Studios

Niko and the Sword of Light / Episode: "From the Cliffs of Catastrophe to the Pools of Destiny"
Amazon Studios

Tangled: The Series / Episode: "Queen for a Day"

Walt Disney Television Animation

We Bare Bears / Episode: "Panda's Art"

Cartoon Network Animation Studios

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Big Mouth / Episode: "Am I Gay?"

Netflix

BoJack Horseman / Episode: "Stupid Piece of S--t"

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Rick and Morty / Episode: "303 – Pickle Rick"

Williams Street Productions

Robot Chicken / Episode: "Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition"

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCIII"

Adult Swim

Best Student Film

Cradle

Devon Manney

Elsewhere

Junyi Xiao

Good Night, Everybuds!

Director: Benedikt Hummel, Sound Design & Mix: Lena Beck, Music: Andreas Pfeiffer, Producer: Stefan Michel

Once a Hero

Xia Li

Poles Apart

Director: Paloma Baeza; Producer: Ser En Low, All Student Crew

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Avatar Flight of Passage

VFX Supervisor: Thrain Shadbolt Sr.; Richard Baneham; Compositing Supervisor: Sam Cole; CG Supervisor: Pavani Rao Boddapati; Daniele Tosti

Cars 3

Development & Effects Artist: Amit Baadkar; Effects Lead: Greg Gladstone; Stephen Marshall; Tim Speltz; Effects Supervisor: Jon Reisch

Coco

Effects Artist: Shaun Galinak; Jason Johnston; Carl Kaphan; Effects Lead: Dave Hale; Keith Daniel Klohn

Despicable Me 3

Computer Graphics Supervisor: Bruno Chauffard; Frank Baradat; Lighting & Compositing Supervisor: Nicolas Brack; Effects Supervisor: Milo Riccarand

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Head of Effects: Christopher Hendryx; Effects Animator: Dan Lund; Mike Navarro; Hiroaki Narita; Steven Chitwood

Gru, Despicable Me, Best Animated Dads

Universal Pictures

Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Character Animator: Kevan Shorey (Character: All Characters)

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Lead Animator: Ben Willis (Character: All Characters)

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Character Animator: Onur Yeldan (Character: All Characters)

Trollhunters / Episode: "205 – Homecoming"

Character Animator: Bruno Chiou; Yi-Fan Cho (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!); Lead Animator: Kevin Jong; Chun-Jung Chu (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!)

Tumble Leaf / Episode: "Rutabagels / Okra-Ball"

Character Animator: Michael Granberry (Character: Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Joe Heinen (Character: Fig, Gourd, Coco, Maple, Pine, Zucchini, Okra, Grubs, Chicks and Beetle Bus); Rachel Larsen (Character: Coco, Pine, Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Hilary Lile (Character: Maple, Fig and Okra); Dan MacKenzie (Character: Pine, Fig, Gourd, Rutabaga, Beetles, Coco, Okra and Maple) 

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Animator: John Chun Chiu Lee (Character: All characters)

Coco

Animator: Allison Rutland (Character: All characters)

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Animator: Marco Nguyen (Character: all characters in scene); Directing Animator: Benjamin Renner (Character: all characters in scene); Supervising Animator: Patrick Imbert (Character: all characters in scene)

The Boss Baby

Animation Supervisor: Bryce McGovern (Character: various)

The Boss Baby

Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani (Character: various)

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Game of Thrones / Season 7, Episode 6: "Beyond The Wall"

Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Animation Lead: Todd Labonte; Creatures Lead: Matthew Muntean; Senior Modeller: Cajun Hylton; Texture Artist: Georgy Arevshatov

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver; Lead Animator: Liam Russell; Alvise Avati; Alessandro Cuicci

Kong: Skull Island

Animation Supervisor: Jance Rubinchik; Animation Lead: Adrian Millington; Animator: Alberto Martinez Arce; Kyle Winkelman

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Eric Reynolds; Shader TD: Olivier Lesaint; Shader TD: Artur Vill

War for the Planet of the Apes

Animation Supervisor: Daniel Barrett; Sidney Kombo Kintombo; Emile Ghorayeb; Lead Motion Editor: Luisma Lavin Peredo; Lead Facial Modeller: Alessandro Bonora 

Coco

Disney/Pixar

Character Animation in a Video Game

Cuphead

Lead Animator: Hanna Abi-Hanna (Characters: The Devil, Grim Matchstick, Beppi The Clown, Werner Werman) 

Cuphead

Lead Animator: Tina Nawrocki (Characters: Baroness Von Bon Bon, Hopus Pocus, Pirouletta, Giant, Tipsy Troupe, Lobster, Porkrind, Dragonfly, The Devil – DEATH)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Character Animator: Chris Goodall; Jitaik Lim; Kirill Spiridonov (Character: Senua) 

Horizon Zero Dawn

Lead Animator: Richard Oud (Character: All mechanical creatures); Kevin Quaid (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Niek Neervens; Jonathan Colin (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Peer Lemmers (Character: All mechanical creatures)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Lead Animator: Almundena Soria; Keith Paciello; Paul Augustus Davies (Character: All Characters)

Character Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Buddy Thunderstruck / Episode: "Buddy Double / Beaver Dam Fast Pizza"

Character Designer: Ryan Wiesbrock; Becky van Cleve; Rob Ronning; Nikki Rice Malki; Felicia Bleu Rose (Character: Buddy Thunderstruck, Darnell, Moneybags, Big Tex, Jacko + all other characters)

Danger & Eggs / Episode: "Tube of Pain / Broccoli"

Character Design: Mike Owens (Character: Phillip)

Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCVI"

Character Design: Craig Kellman (Character: Various)

Tangled: The Series / Episode: "Tangled Before Ever After"

Co-Executive Producer: Shane Prigmore (Character: Rapunzel, Eugene, Maximus, Cassandra); Character Designer: Bobby Pontillas (Character: King Frederick, Queen Arianna, Landy Caine, Fidella); Character Designer: Taylor Krahenbuhl (Character: Pub Thugs); Character Designer: Mayumi Nose (Character: Pascal)

Trollhunters / Episode: "Ep 201 – Escape from the Darklands"

Character Designer: Jules Rigolle; Alfredo Torres (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Lead Texture Artist: Linda Chen (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Art Director: Rustam Hasanov (Character: Gunmar, Goblins and Gumm Gumms); Color Key Artist: Alfonso Blaas (Character: Enrique, Goblins, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth, Gumm Gumms)

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Character Art Director: Daniel Arriaga (Character: All characters); Additional Character Art Direction: Daniela Strijleva (Character: All characters); Character Design/Sculptor: Greg Dykstra (Character: All characters); Character Modeller: Alonso Martinez (Character: All characters); Character Designer: Zaruhi Galstyan (Character: All characters) 

Despicable Me 3

Character Designer: Eric Guillon (Character: All, Balthazar Bratt, Dru, Gru, Minions, Valerie Da Vinci, Gru's Mom, Vincenzo, Freedonians)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Character Designer: Patrick Mate (Character: Multiple Characters)

The Boss Baby

Character Designer: Joe Moshier (Character: Various)

The Breadwinner

Character Design: Reza Riahi (Character: Story World Characters/Rough Design); Character Design: Louise Bagnall (Character: Story World Characters/Clean Character Design); Concept Artist/Character Texture Artist: Alice Dieudonné (Character: Story World Characters/Texture Design) 

Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"

Director: Dave Wasson; Director: Eddie Trigueros; Director: Alonso Ramirez-Ramos

Dragons: Race to the Edge / Episode: "Sandbusted"

Director: T.J. Sullivan

Tangled: The Series / Episode: "Tangled Before Ever After"

Director: Tom Caulfield; Director: Stephen Sandoval

The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXVIII

Director: Timothy Bailey

Trollhunters / Episode: "Ep 211 – Unbecoming"

Director: Andrew Schmidt

The Simpsons

Fox

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Director: Lee Unkrich; Co-Director: Adrian Molina

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Co-Director: Benjamin Renner; Co-Director: Patrick Imbert

The Boss Baby

Director: Tom McGrath

The Breadwinner

Director: Nora Twomey 

The LEGO Batman Movie

Director: Chris McKay 

Music in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"

Composer: Christopher Willis

Home Adventures With Tip & Oh / Episode: "Ep 030A – Chercophonie"

Composer: Alex Geringas

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures / Episode: "Trouble on Tibalt"

Composer: Michael Kramer

The Powerpuff Girls / Episode: "Home, Sweet Homesick"

Composer: Mike Reagan, Lyricist: Bob Boyle

Tumble Leaf / Episode: "The Nature of Friendship / The Ship Shop"

Composer/Lyricist: Lisbeth Scott

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Composer: Theodor Shapiro

Coco

Composer: Michael Giacchino; Composer/Lyricist: Kristin Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez; Composer: Germaine Franco; Lyricist: Adrian Molina

Loving Vincent

Composer: Clint Mansell

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Composer/Lyricist: Elyssa Samsel; Kate Anderson; Composer: Christophe Beck

The Breadwinner

Composer: Mychael Danna; Jeff Danna 

Production Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Big Hero 6 The Series / Episode: "Baymax Returns"

Production Design: Ben Plouffe; Mark Taihei; Chris Whittier; Sylvia Filcak; Amy Chen

Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"

Production Design: Jenny Gase-Baker; Justin Martin

June

Production Design: Jasmin Lai; Théo Guignard; Arthur Chaumay; Tiffany Ford; Sylvia Liu

Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCIII"

Production Design: Scott Wills

The Loud House / Episode: "Tricked!"

Production Design: Amanda Rynda; Larry Murphy; Edgar Duncan; Hallie Wilson; Jared Morgan

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

WINNER: Coco

Production Design: Harley Jessup; Danielle Feinberg; Bryn Imagire; Nathaniel McLaughlin; Ernesto Nemesio; Tom Cardone; Arden Chan

Ferdinand

Production Design: Andrew Hickson; Mike Lee; Jason Sadler

LEAP!

Production Design: Florent Masurel; Pierre-Antoine Moelo; Julien Meillard; Jean-Jacques Cournoyer

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Production Design: Tomotaka Kubo; Tomoya Imai; Satoko Nakamura

The Breadwinner

Production Design: Ciaran Duffy; Julien Regnard; Daby Zainab Faidhi

Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "Bee Inspired"

Storyboard Artist: Eddie Trigueros

Home for the Holidays / Episode: "Ep 900 – Tip and Oh: Home for the Holidays"

Storyboard Artist: Ben Bury

Niko and the Sword of Light / Episode: "From the Phantom Woods to the Mountains of Misery"

Storyboard Artist: Kim Arndt; Alexandria Kwan

Trollhunters / Episode: "205 – Hero with a Thousand Faces"

Storyboard Artist: David Woo

Trollhunters / Episode: 213 – "In the Hall of the Gumm-Gumm King"

Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Coco

Storyboard Artist: Madeline Sharafian

The Boss Baby

Storyboard Artist: Glenn Harmon

The Breadwinner

Storyboard Artist: Julien Regnard

The Star

Storyboard Artist: Louie del Carmen

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman / Episode: "Time's Arrow"

Wendie Malick as Beatrice Horseman

Bunsen Is a Beast

Jeremy Rowley as Bunsen

Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"

Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse

SpongeBob SquarePants

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

The Amazing World of Gumball / Episode: "The Grades"

Nicolas Cantu as Gumball

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants

Coco

Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel

The Breadwinner

Saara Chaudry as Parvana

The Breadwinner

Laara Sadiq as Fattema

The LEGO Batman Movie

Zach Galifianakis as Joker

Writing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Archer / Episode: Archer "Dreamland: Jane Doe"

Writer: Adam Reed

Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "Locked in Love"

Writer: Darrick Bachman

Milo Murphy's Law / Episode: "The Island of the Lost Dakotas"

Writer: Joshua Pruett

Rick and Morty / Episode: 307 – "The Ricklantis Mixup"

Writer: Ryan Ridley; Dan Guterman

Trollhunters / Episode: "201 – Escape from the Darklands"

Writer: AC Bradley; Kevin Hageman; Dan Hageman; Aaron Waltke; Chad Quandt

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Writer: Adrian Molina; Matthew Aldrich

Loving Vincent

Writer: Dorota Kobiela; Hugh Welchman; Jacek Dehnel

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Writer: Riko Sakaguchi; Hiromasa Yonebayashi; David Freedman; Lynda Freedman

The Breadwinner

Writer: Anita Doron 

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Bob's Burgers / Episode: "Bob, Actually"

Mark Seymour; Chuck Smith; Eric Davidson

BoJack Horseman / Episode: "Stupid Piece of S--t"

Jose Martinez

Dinotrux / Episode: "Ep 053 – Superchargers"

William Rinaldi; Justin Baker

Pickle and Peanut / Episode: "Bear-I-cade"

John Royer

Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCIII, XCIV, XCIX"

Paul Douglas

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Steve Bloom; Lee Unkrich; Greg Snyder; Tim Fox

Ferdinand

Harry Hitner; Tim Nordquist

The Breadwinner

Darragh Byrne

The LEGO Batman Movie

David Burrows; Matt Villa; John Venzon

The Star

Pamela Ziegenhagen

