John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancée Caitlin McHugh's Hotel Room Burglarized

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 2:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Uma Thurman, Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman Says Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her Years Ago, He Denies It

Arielle Kebbel, Julia Kebbel

Fifty Shades Freed's Arielle Kebbel Asks for Help Finding Missing Sister Julia Kebbel

Milo Ventimiglia, Crock-Pot, Super Bowl 2018, This Is Us, Promo

This Is Us Super Bowl 2018 Promo Urges Forgiveness for Crock-Pot

Beverly Hills police are investigating a burglary that occurred in John Stamos' pregnant fianceé Caitlin McHugh's hotel room.

A statement from the department said McHugh, 31, reported that the incident took place on Friday evening. Her Beverly Hills Hotel room was unoccupied at the time, police said. They said a preliminary investigation suggests that a person accessed the room by unknown means and removed several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation continues.

The burglary took place more than three months after Stamos, best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, and McHugh got engaged in Disneyland.

Photos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: Romance Rewind

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, SAG Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The burglary also took place almost two months after the 54-year-old actor revealed that she is pregnant with their first child.

McHugh recently showcased her baby bump on the red carpet with Stamos at the 2018 SAG Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -