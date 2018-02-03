Pink Battling the Flu Before Super Bowl 2018 Performance

Pink revealed on Saturday that she has the flu, but is determined to sing the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday as planned.

Despite her ailment, she did perform on Friday at the pre-game Nomadic Live! event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the city where the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the NFL championship.

"Trying to practice the flu away," Pink wrote on Instagram. "I've been waiting to sing this song ["The Star Spangled Banner"] since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are."

Pink

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pink and husband Carey Hart are parents to daughter Willow Hart, 6, and son Jameson Hart, 1.

"I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare," Pink wrote. "I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it's a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit."

Pink, who is originally from Pennsylvania, was praised for her pre-Super Bowl performance on Friday.

".@Pink... has the flu. Still showed up at @ArmoryMn. Her dance moves are on point. Crowd helping her with the words #SBLII," tweeted WCCO-TV reporter Jennifer Mayerle.

"Thank you for the kind words," Pink replied.

Pink, Justin Timberlake

KMazur/WireImage

Earlier on Friday, the singer also posted on Twitter a throwback photo of her and the 2018 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show performer, Justin Timberlake, posed backstage at the 2002 MTV VMAs. He released his new album, Man of the Woods, that day.

"@jtimberlake oooh look who has a new record out!!!" Pink wrote. "My super bowl partner!!!"

