Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Chicago's Luxe Nursery

There's one thing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for—their style.

So it's no wonder that the pair have decked out their baby girl Chicago West's nursery in true fashionable Kimye fashion.

"I'm pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids," Kim told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Thursday. "We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug. We had a changing table made. I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding. With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more—you can move easier.

After purchasing a house in 2014 and making major renovations for the last three year, the couple recently moved into their $20 million Hidden Hills dream home. The new nursery is sure to be a gem in the meticulously planned estate.

"Everything in the house is light colors and woods and soft and natural colors," Kim told the magazine.

For North West's nursery in 2013, Kim hit up her mom's interior designer Jeff Andrews for help setting up a nursery in Kris' house while the couple's house was getting renovated. At the time, Kim told the interior designer, "I do everything opposite my mom."