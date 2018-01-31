Riverdale Recap: We Are Haunted By a Jar of Milk in "The Wicked and the Divine"

Is it just us or was tonight's Riverdale less ridiculous than usual?

Sure, Betty's performing for creeps on the internet, "Bittersweet Symphony" is a weird song choice for a 16 year-old's confirmation and Archie's double life of FBI informant and Hiram's mobster mentee is getting a little out of hand, but all of this madness seems to be finally falling into place in a way we actually didn't expect. We always love this silly show, but tonight might have been the best episode in a while.

Whatever Hiram's planning, we're finally kind of interested, and the Serpent storyline finally feels like it makes some compelling sense, even if we still don't quite get why Jughead cares so much.

Remember when Jughead and Archie used to be BFFs? That feels like another life.