Jessica Biel Praises "Super Hot Dad" Justin Timberlake in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Justin Timberlake can't stop the birthday feeling!
While there are just a few days to go until his Pepsi Super Bowl halftime performance, the "Suit and Tie" singer is turning 37 and receiving a whole lot of love.
"Hey, it's my birthday y'all. Getting that birthday cut. I feel like [DJ] Khaled right now. New song alert. Man of the Woods. Major Key," he joked in a new Instagram video. "I'm really feeling myself right now on my birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes. I love you. Thank you!"
In between his haircut from celebrity hairstylist Christine Nelli, Justin also received one sweet message from his wife Jessica Biel.
On Wednesday afternoon, the actress posted a photo with her man that included a heartfelt caption sure to cause some awwwws.
"A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you," she wrote. "Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. Plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII."
The post received more than 350,000 likes in two hours and even a special comment from Jessica's 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell. "Just the best!" she wrote. "Happy happy birthday @JustinTimberlake! Can't wait to see you kill it this weekend!"
It's about to be a big birthday week for Justin who will release his new album Man of the Woods this Friday.
And while fans have enjoyed his new music including "Filthy" and "Say Something" with Chris Stapleton, some critics are still confused by the name of the album. Let the man explain himself.
"By the way, the album is named after my son," Justin shared in his latest Instagram video. "His name means of the woods so stop telling me I'm making a country album."
Happy birthday, J.T.