Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Britney Spears and More Stars Who Are Sick of Exercising

Even if you are celebrity, you got to put big work in at the gym to get big results—and it's a big commitment that even famous people can struggle with. The physical exertion, the time and the pain can be a lot. While some love to feel the burn, others flat out despise working out, but they do it any way.

Earlier today, Josh Gad, who has been on an exercise kick, took to Twitter to set the record straight: It's a struggle, but he's going doing it with a little help from his fans, whom he asked to send him their workout pics so that they could do this thing together.

The Frozen funnyman wrote, "Yesterday I was given a suggestion by fans to start a group fitness struggle daily routine check-in. So, I invite u all to start sending me your workout pics and/videos so we can all suffer in this ungodly struggle together. Today’s excessive torture was 1 hour swim. #GadStruggle."

But he's not the only famous face who ain't a fun of hitting the mats, the pool or the gym. Take a look at some others...