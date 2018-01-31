Nina Dobrev Fulfills Young Cancer Survivor's Make-a-Wish Dream With a Helicopter Tour of Los Angeles

Nina Dobrev just made this young cancer survivor's dreams come true!
When the Vampire Diaries star found out that Hannah Stever wanted to see Los Angeles for the first time, she decided to give her the full experience...With a helicopter tour!
Nina took to Instagram yesterday to gush over their "incredible day" together.
Sharing a photo collection of the adventure, Nina wrote, "Hannah had a wish. Today we surprised her and made it come true. @MakeAWishCA introduced us, but I wanted to make sure that her first trip to California be even more memorable than just hanging out with boring old me."
She continued, "This fellow Canadian girl is from Alberta (Oh, Canada !!!) and wanted to see Los Angeles. Well, I decided there's no better way than a birds eye view! After an amazing lunch with her family, we all hopped on a helicopter and visited all the famous land marks. Venice, Santa Monica, Malibu, The Getty Museum, The HOLLYWOOD Sign, Silver Lake, Griffith Observatory, Downtown, etc! (We even did a fly by over my house, which was super creepy because we could totally see into it from the chopper)."
Needless to say, both Hannah and Nina had a blast.
"Hannah and I had the most incredible day together. She is such a strong, sweet and beautiful soul with an unbelievably supportive and loving family," Nina continued. "I feel beyond lucky that I got to hang out with her today. Seeing her smile made me smile and warmed my heart beyond description. I hope you had as much fun as I did, Hannah. Love you !!! @hannah_stever"
The feeling was mutual as Hannah also posted some photos on her Instagram.
"Love You @nina and all of my fans," she wrote.
So sweet!