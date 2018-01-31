Nina Dobrev Fulfills Young Cancer Survivor's Make-a-Wish Dream With a Helicopter Tour of Los Angeles

Nina Dobrev just made this young cancer survivor's dreams come true!

When the Vampire Diaries star found out that Hannah Stever wanted to see Los Angeles for the first time, she decided to give her the full experience...With a helicopter tour!

Nina took to Instagram yesterday to gush over their "incredible day" together.

Sharing a photo collection of the adventure, Nina wrote, "Hannah had a wish. Today we surprised her and made it come true. @MakeAWishCA introduced us, but I wanted to make sure that her first trip to California be even more memorable than just hanging out with boring old me."