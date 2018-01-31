Donatella Versace Shares Memories of Gianni in Vogue's "73 Questions" Interview

In an interview with Vogue, Donatella Versace opens up about her late brother Gianni Versace, recalling fond memories of him and revealing the best advice he ever gave her.

In 1997, a serial killer murdered Gianni, the founder of the Milan-based fashion house Versace. FX is currently airing the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which Gianni's family never endorsed.

Vogue recently interviewed Donatella, the artistic director and vice-president of Versace and one of Gianni's two siblings, for its "73 Questions" video series inside her late brother's apartment in Italy. During the interview, she was asked about Gianni.

Her favorite memory of him, she said, was "being backstage with at the latest fashion show in Paris, just before he was killed." Donatella also said she missed Gianni's laugh.

She said that his life inspired her and that the best advice he ever gave her was, "Be true to yourself." He also gave her her favorite gift, a yellow diamond.