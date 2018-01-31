Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish Welcome Sofia Carson to The Perfectionists' Family

Sofia Carson is part of the family now!

It was recently announced that the Disney star joined the Pretty Little Liars' spinoff The Perfectionists, and the OG cast members have already welcomed her with arms wide open.

"Welcome to the fam @SofiaCarson," Sasha Pieterse tweeted.

While once former A, Janel Parrish tweeted saying, "Welcome to the fam @SofiaCarson."

Fans are ecstatic about the new addition to the Freeform franchise. The 24-year-old actress addressed the exciting news with a perfectly planned boomerang on Instagram where we see the star leaning on a Pretty Little Liars golf cart and doing the show's signature pose.