Have You Seen These Real World Stars Lately? Jamie Chung, Mike Mizanin, Johanna Botta and More

It's been 26 years since the Real World first aired on MTV, throwing seven complete strangers into a house and creating some of reality TV's best stuff.

It's the longest-running program in MTV history and for good reason: There's been 32 seasons of non-stop drama, romance, arguments, hookups, breakups and so much more.

But despite the many nearly three decades it's been running, many of the OG contestants still hold a special place in our hearts.

For example, we met Mike Mizanin on The Real World: Back to New York in 2001. He was an aspiring wrestler who was a little crazy, often practicing his wrestling moves on his housemates.

Well, fast-forward 17 years, and not much has changed. He's now a professional wrestler with WWE who's appeared on several reality TV shows, including E!'s very own Total Divas alongside his wife Maryse Mizanin. In fact, they're about to star in their own reality series, Miz and Mrs., on USA.