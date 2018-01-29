Cardi B Offers Up Her Kidney to Thank Bruno Mars for Featuring Her on "Finesse"

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Cardi B is thankful to Bruno Mars for having her appear in his hit song "Finesse." In fact, she's so thankful that she offered to give the Grammy-winning artist her kidney.

"@brunomars i want to thank you soo much! I don't even know how! Maybe one day you'll need a kidney. I got you," she wrote on Instagram. "Congrats on your Wins tonight you deserve I.T. You sing, dance play instrument, produce your videos. SH-T you probably know how to build a house. You ARE AMAZING ...and you gave me rhythm." 

Cardi B and Mars performed the hit song during the 2018 Grammys. The two hit the stage in colorful attire and rocked out with a giant "Finesse" sign behind them.

Cardi B., Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The award show was a big night for Mars, who won all the top categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Cardi B was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her hit "Bodak Yellow."

Even though she didn't win, Cardi B still had an incredible night. From spending the evening with her sister Hennessy Carolina to receiving a note from Bono, the artist was living her best life.

 

We can't wait to see what she does next!

