Bruno Mars, Sam Smith and More Stars Keep the Grammy Celebrations Going at 2018 After-Parties

After the 2018 Grammys officially wrapped, the night was destined for some serious celebration in the concrete jungle.

Such was the case for Bruno Mars, who swept the annual awards this year with wins in all seven of the categories he was nominated in. In true 24k magic fashion, the star hosted a private dinner at new NYC hotspot Jade Sixty, where he and his colleagues dined on Chinese food, posed for photos and shared plenty of laughs. "Bruno was having a bast and had a huge smile on his face," a source described to E! News. James Corden even stopped by!

Meanwhile, more stars stepped out all over the Big Apple to keep the party going. This year's nominees like Lordeand Keshawere spotted chatting with music executives at the Universal Music Group and Sony after-parties while some celebrities, like Dave Chappelle and Quincy Jones, took advantage of the cameras to squeeze in some special photos of the unforgettable night. As for Sam Smith, the performer wasted no time hitting the dance floor at Shinola Audio and Mark Ronson's after-party to get his groove on.

For more after-party sightings from music's biggest night of the year, check out E!'s gallery below: