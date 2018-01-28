Camila Cabello Shares Touching Message for Dreamers at 2018 Grammys: "I'm a Proud Cuban-Mexican Immigrant"

Camila Cabello is proud of her roots, especially the hard work and sacrifices her parents made to give her the American dream.

The "Havana" singer hit the 2018 Grammy stage, shortly after her performance with Kesha, to share her story.

"Tonight, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream," she says as the audience applauds. "I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up, and honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs. I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in Eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City. All I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for."

Cabello introduced U2 and their inspirational performance on the Hudson River overlooking the Statue of Liberty.