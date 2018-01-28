Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Talk Missing Toilet Fiasco at 2018 Grammys

Nothing is off the limits for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, even toilet talk at the 2018 Grammys.

Fans will recall the expectant Lip Sync Battle host's latest Twitter rant, where she confessed that a much-needed bathroom trip was unexpectedly halted because her toilet was missing from the bathroom. Yes, missing!

John broke down the fiasco for E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at tonight's big event: "We were having a transition from a regular toilet to a Japanese toilet that washes your butt and opens itself. The contractor came in and removed the first toilet but didn't replace it immediately. We had to wait another day until the next toilet got installed."