Cardi B Says She Has Butterflies In Her "Stomach and Vagina" at the 2018 Grammys

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:38 PM

Just Cardi B being Cardi B! 

When Cardi  is feeling some kind of way, she will definitely let it be known. "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!" Cardi told E! host Giuliana Rancic on the 2018 Grammys red carpet. "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"

Um, yep. We're at a loss for words. "I know why I love you so much. The reason everyone loves you, because you speak your mind. You do not hold back," Giuliana told her. She's not wrong about that! The rapper always finds a way to give the world the goods, and we are so here for it.

