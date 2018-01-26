Real Housewives of Atlantas Newcomer Eva Marcille Has No Time Her Co-Stars' Drama

Eva Marcille may be joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that doesn't mean she has any interest in her co-stars' pre-existing feuds.

E! News caught up with the America's Next Top Model winner ahead of her debut episode, airing Sunday, Jan. 28, at the launch of Urban Skin Rx at Target stores, and when we asked for her two cents on the bitter fighting going on between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her enemies Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes, she made it clear that she has no time for that.

"Life is a lot of drama. I don't have a take because I don't invest in it," she said. "It can be very nasty. I don't major in the minor. I have a three year who's turning four at the end of this month and then a child due in two months and a wedding to plan and a home to outfit and a city to learn so I have a lot more on my plate than to worry about people's perceptions of each other. It's so trivial to me."