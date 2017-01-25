Live Tweet Us All Your Grammys 2018 Thoughts–Tell Us How You Really Feel

Wed., Jan. 25, 2017

The only way to view the full E! Live 360 experience above is on the E! News app, which you can download @ the  iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

The best part about being live on the Grammys red carpet is that you never really know what you're in for.

If you tuned into the E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T, at last year's show, you know the kinds of tweet-worthy red carpet moments we're talking about. If you missed our E! Live 360 coverage last go-round, don't make the same mistake twice. Download the E! News app (here: iOS App Store or here: Google Play Store), and not only will you get exclusive access, you'll also be able to see your tweets possibly featured onscreen in our E! Live 360 studio (just be sure to use the hashtag #EREDCARPET).

 

Remember…

CeeLo Green's golden getup?

Singer Gnarly Davidson, Grammy Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Adele's darling green dress?

Adele, 2017 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Or how Faith Hill & Tim McGraw are #CoupleGoals?

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, 2017 Grammys, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To warm yourself up for what's to come, here's more of what the Twitterverse was saying this time last year.

Jaw-dropping outfits and edge-of-your-seat moments, here you come. All you have to do is tune in this Sunday, January 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. 

Have at it, friends!

