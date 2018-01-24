This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Promises All Your Questions About Jack's Death Will Be Answered

This Is Us fans, this is what you wanted, right? In the Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode of the Emmy-winning NBC drama viewers saw Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) seemingly seal his fate.

"I know. It's a lot (but you wanted to know!). We have the world's best fans," This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted. "Thank you guys for caring. I'm sorry if you're crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular."

The episode saw Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) celebrating the Super Bowl and making plans for the future—they were going to team up on the Big Three Homes construction company—but then tragedy struck. Jack didn't turn off the crockpot properly and the infamous Pearson house fire began.

Fogelman showed Moore, Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown the episode before it aired on NBC. Their reaction? See for yourself below.