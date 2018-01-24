How to Do Cardi B's Makeup in 10 Minutes

Although Cardi B loves faux lashes, wigs and makeup, the Grammy-nominated star is as real as they come.

On the red carpet, the hitmaker likes to be dolled up, rocking dramatic looks that usually include gold chains, bodycon dresses and designer shoes. On the other hand, if you look through the star's Instagram profile, you'll easily spot her without makeup or fancy things. The "Motorsport" rapper will even talk to her 17 million fans with a hairnet on her head, because that's truly what she was wearing when she decided to make the video.

According to this pop star, no one looks perfect all the time and preferring a "beat face" (read: lots of makeup) doesn't necessarily mean you're uncomfortable with the way you look. If you're like Cardi B, you probably just enjoy being extra.