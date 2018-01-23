Family Guy and The Nightmare Before Christmas Leaving Netflix in February 2018

Out with the old and in with the new!

On Tuesday, Netflix announced several original series—including Altered Carbon, Coach Snoop and Queer Eye—are scheduled to premiere in February 2018. The company is also adding several popular movie titles to its streaming library, including American Pie, Ella Enchanted, GoodFellas, Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Meet the Parents and Men in Black.

Luckily, subscribers still have eight days to watch the following movies and TV series:

Leaving 2/1

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone's Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea