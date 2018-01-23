Unscripted Grammys 2018 Moments You Won't See Anywhere Else—How to Watch 'Em!

When it comes to the Grammys red carpet, there's one thing you can bet on: You never know what's going to happen.

The evening's VIP guest list is full of some of the industry's most creative voices, so it makes sense that this particular award show always seems to have an unpredictable, almost carefree energy to it. For starters, head-turning fashion moments are always a plenty—but that's not all. Thanks to our E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T, that BTS fashion footage is just the tip of the iceberg.