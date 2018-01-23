Unscripted Grammys 2018 Moments You Won't See Anywhere Else—How to Watch 'Em!

When it comes to the Grammys red carpet, there's one thing you can bet on: You never know what's going to happen.
The evening's VIP guest list is full of some of the industry's most creative voices, so it makes sense that this particular award show always seems to have an unpredictable, almost carefree energy to it. For starters, head-turning fashion moments are always a plenty—but that's not all. Thanks to our E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T, that BTS fashion footage is just the tip of the iceberg.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
As a part of this exclusive day-of access, you'll also have control over what real-time celeb moments you're watching. Simply download the E! News app (get it here: iOS App Store or Google Play Store), and you'll be able to switch between the E! studio with host Will Marfuggi the Arrivals Cam and the Fashion Cam.
Let's just say with three different views to choose from, you're truly in for an immersive (and possibly wild) red carpet experience.
Like we said: Anything could happen, and the only way to find out is to tune in this Sunday, January 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.