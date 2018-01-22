The Bachelor Is Going Back to Basics—But Is It Working?

Whaboom who?

Ah, it feels like just yesterday we were scratching our heads wondering what the hell a Whaboom was when The Bachelor franchise revealed the 31 men who would be competing for Rachel Lindsay's love on The Bachelorette. Oh, and there was also a tickle monster. No, Rachel did not choose either of them, hard as that may be to believe.

So imagine our surprise when the 29 contestants for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season were announced and there wasn't a hipster, chicken enthusiast or social media influencer. Someone's title was even "recent master's graduate." Along with the serious job descriptions, the show also changed the backdrop for the routine cast photos that will haunt these contestants until their dying day, making them more flattering.