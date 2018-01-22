Tony Hale Brings His Drama Teacher to the 2018 SAG Awards and More Memorable Moments

From playing Buster Bluth on Arrested Development to starring as Gary Walsh on Veep, Tony Hale has experienced a lot of success throughout his career.

On Sunday, the Emmy-winning actor shined the spotlight on the woman who helped make it all possible by bringing his drama teacher Tina to the 2018 SAG Awards.

Tina and Tony go way back. In fact, she mentored the TV star throughout both middle school and high school.

"He was always very talented," Tina told E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "So, we knew that he would be somewhere like this, for sure."

However, Tony remembered his early acting days a little bit differently.

"I was a disaster," he said. "Let's be honest."

In fact, Tina admitted she didn't give Tony the role of Artful Dodger in his school's production of Oliver! because he was too "obnoxious."

Still, Tony attributed much of his success to his instructor.

"It's because of her that I've had this path," he said, "and I'm very grateful to her."

