Gisele Bündchen Is ''So Happy'' That Tom Brady Is Going to the Super Bowl

These ladies are in love with their football stars!
After the New England Patriots' big win tonight, both Gisele Bündchen and Olivia Culpo hopped on social media to gush over their main men, who play on the Pats, the team that is now headed to the 2018 Super Bowl on February 4.
After the team's triumphant game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gisele, who is married to the Pats' quarterback Tom Brady, took to her Instagram to post a beaming pic with her hubby, along with the caption, "What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats."
You can note that the Brazilian beauty is also wearing a hat that says "Team Brady" on it. There's no such thing as too much love for the father of her two kids, Vivian and Benjamin!
Meanwhile, Olivia is all about her boyfriend Danny Amendola, who is also headed to the Super Bowl with Brady and the rest of the boys.
The excited model posted a photo loving up on her winner post game and wrote the caption, "So proud #Superbowl @Patriots."
Olivia was clearly thrilled to be supporting her sports star. She posted several photos and tweets throughout the day.
Recently, Olivia spoke to E! News about how her footballer helped her get into shape for appearance in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
"Oh my god, he trains me so hard," she told E! News host Sibley Scoles. "He does these things that I didn't even know were workouts, and I was like 'Oh, this is easy.' Then, the next day I can't walk. He's intense. It's so fun working out with your other half. I actually feel like I want to do more of that with him and kind of show people what he makes me do."
Maybe Olivia's got some Super Bowl tips?!
Meanwhile, Pink also tweeted her excitement over another football win today.
It turns out that her team, The Philadelphia Eagles, will be playing the Patriots in the Super Bowl, which she will be singing the National Anthem at (and Justin Timberlake will be doing the half-time show).
On Sunday, the over-the-moon singer tweeted, "Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo."
