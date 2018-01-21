This Is Us Wins 2018 SAG Award for TV Drama Ensemble—Its Biggest Honor

Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins
This Is Us has won the 2018 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, marking the biggest and most prestigious honor the NBC show has ever received.
This is the series' first win in the category, second win overall and second nomination. This Is Us beat Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale.
This Is Us debuted in 2016 and stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as parents of three children—twins and adopted brother of the same age—whose adult counterparts are played by Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. The show is known for stirring a variety of emotions among viewers...and tears. Lots of tears.
"The people that watch with us very Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," Ventimiglia said in a speech. "Thank you very much."
Earlier in the evening, Brown won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Randall. He was nominated in the same category last year and has also won an Emmy for his role.
This Is Us has won the AFI Award for TV Program of the Year for two years in a row. Last year, the show won the People's Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama and the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding New Program.
Season two debuted last September and the show has been renewed for a third season.
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was simulcast live on TNT and TBS.
