Aziz Ansari Is a No-Show at 2018 SAG Awards After Sexual Misconduct Accusation Surfaces

Aziz Ansari is staying away from tonight's star-studded event in Hollywood.

Although the Masters of None star was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, Aziz was nowhere to be found both on the red carpet and when his category was announced.

While he is facing off against more than a few talented stars, Aziz was favored to win especially after his award at the 2018 Golden Globes. Ultimately, William H. Macy won for his role in Shameless.

Earlier this month, the creator of Netflix's hit comedy took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

He also made history by becoming he first Asian American actor to win a Golden Globe for best leading performance in a TV comedy.