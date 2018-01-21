EXCLUSIVE!

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp Reveal Big (Fake) News About Next Season at the 2018 SAG Awards

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 3:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Munn, 2018 SAG Awards

Catch the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Olivia Munn, Gaten Matarazzo & More at the 2018 SAG Awards: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

ESC: SAG Awards, Giuliana Rancic

All of the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2018 SAG Awards Dress

Allison Williams, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars' Looks as They Arrive

Gaten Matarazzo, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo have an interesting imagination when it comes to predicting the next season of Stranger Things.

The young boys stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet where they dished the (fake) scoop to Nina Parker ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards.

"We know nothing!" Matarazzo promised, laughing. "I know a little bit, but I'm not talking about it!"

Thus, Parker suggested they start something. 

"We should tell you something fake," Schnapp joked. "To hype it up!"

And that's where things got dark...

"We all die," Schnapp said after thinking about it. "The show ends."

Matarazzo added, "Before the show even starts! The entire show is just Stranger Things and then the ending credits after that."

LOL! OK, let's hope that's not how it goes.

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Noah Schnapp, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Meanwhile, this is only the second bout of awards for the Stranger Things cast. So Parker had to ask: Is there anyone they fan out over?

"I have never fanned out at all, actually," Matarazzo said. "I mean, there's only a few people that I have fanned out about before: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, pretty much anyone from Star Wars. But I don't usually fan out at all just because they're all people just doing their jobs. It's exciting because they do very good work!"

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is up for four nominations tonight, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Best of luck to them!

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," today at 10 a.m. in AU

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.