Olivia Munn Texts Anna Faris to Shoot Down Chris Pratt Dating Rumors

Frederick M. Brown/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Catch the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Olivia Munn, Gaten Matarazzo & More at the 2018 SAG Awards: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics
Frederick M. Brown/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Olivia Munn is setting the record straight with help from Anna Faris.
At the start of the new year, reports circulated claiming the Six actress was secretly dating Faris' ex, Chris Pratt, and that the Mom star was allegedly furious over it. While Munn said she doesn't typicallyrespond to tabloid fodder, she wanted to shoot down the story directly to Faris herself via text.
"Since we know each other, I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," Munn penned, according to a photo of the text she shared on Instagram. "I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true."
The actress signed off with well wishes for Farris in the new year. It wasn't long before Munn got an answer. "Oh my god—this town is so f--king crazy-you are so sweet to text," the CBS star wrote back. "I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled...let's please catch up soon."
"Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup," Munn wrote on her social media page. "Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex...So even if I was dating [Chris], some tabloids got me and [Anna] all wrong...women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think."
Ahead of sharing photos of the text messages, the actress participated in the Women's March in Los Angeles, where she encouraged everyone to be "the team member for every woman in your life."
"Refrain from judgment, be the rock of understanding, be the well of empathy," she told the crowd of thousands from the microphone. "We all have the power to make sure our daughters, nieces, granddaughters, great-granddaughters grow up with the mentality that if you come for one of us, you come for all of us."