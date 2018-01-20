Justin Bieber's Mom Breaks Her Foot While Vacationing With Singer in the Maldives

Justin Bieber/Instagram
That's not a great start to a vacation, but at least she had a good view!
Justin Bieber and his mother Pattie Mallette went on a tropical vacation together to the Maldives, which seems like it was a grand old time from some of the early photos of the trip shared on social media. However, fans just found out that on the first day of this picture-perfect vacay there was a bit of a snag—or a snap really.
Turns out that Pattie broke her foot the day she got to the beautiful beach with her famous son—and had quite the adventure in order to get it looked at.
On Saturday morning, fans got talking after Bieber posted a striking (and alarming) photo of himself and his mother, who was very noticeably in a wheelchair, and a bunch of resort employees on a dock with a picturesque backdrop.
Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure. . . Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed
A few hours after her son's post, Pattie shared a photo of her broken foot on Instagram and explained to her 1.9 million fans what had happened, "Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure. . ."
Despite the injury, the upbeat mom continued, "Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed [sic]."
The hands-on mom also posted photos of some luxurious looking baths, explaining that they've helped her get through the pain and discomfort of the break.
I?m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ?fruit? you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I?m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
Before the accident, Pattie took a photo with her son and posted a long caption gushing over her son, writing, "I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming."
She continued, "None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear."
Pattie added, "You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering … something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back."
She edned the post,#lovemom, "Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?"
Much has been made of JB's relationship with his mom over the years. Recently their relationship has come under the microscope, especially since he's gotten back together with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, whose mother has said she disapproves of the relationship.
Pattie is clearly the Biebs' No. 1 fan no matter who he dates!