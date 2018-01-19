EXCLUSIVE!

Chrissy Teigen "Apologized" to Sophia the Robot for Twitter Feud During Their First Meeting

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tom Petty, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2002

Tom Petty's Autopsy Reveals Singer Died From Accidental Overdose

U.S. Women's Gymnastic Team, 2012 Olympics, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross

Gymnastics' Fierce Five: How They Gave a Voice to Survivors of Larry Nassar’s Abuse

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake Shades Las Vegas Residencies: "It Feels Like You're Planning Your Retirement"

Chrissy Teigen met Sophia the Robot on Thursday and she couldn't have been more excited.

While getting ready for Lip Sync Battle Live, Chrissy posted a video with Sophia, telling her social media followers that she was "freaking out" because Sophia showed up to support everyone at the show.

Later that same evening while on the red carpet with Lip Sync Battle co-host LL Cool J, Chrissy dished to E! News' Zuri Hall about meeting Sophia for the first time. Chrissy and Sophia had been in a Twitter feud, but Chrissy revealed that she apologized to Sophia during their meeting.

Read

Chrissy Teigen Has the Last Laugh Hosting (Fake) Fake News Awards

GUYS!!! @realsophiarobot

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"Yeah! She was backstage earlier," Teigen said about her meeting with Sophia. "It was fine. Actually she has very supple and fine skin."

Talking about their Twitter feud, Chrissy shared that she apologized, "And then she goes, 'I look great.' And I was like, 'You do look great.'"

And it sounds like their feud has been settled because Sophia tweeted Thursday, "It was great meeting you @chrissyteigen."

See what else Chrissy dished about her meeting with Sophia in the E! News video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.