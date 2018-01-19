GLAAD Media Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

This year's GLAAD Media Award nominations have officially arrived!

Transparent's Trace Lysette 13 Reasons Why star Wilson Cruz announced the 29th annual group of nominees Friday, including those for the newest category, Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category, which is meant to recognize growing LGBTQ inclusion in all-ages programming.

Among the year's contenders are this award season's silver screen favorites like Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, small screen standouts like This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale and music stars like Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith.

Jay-Z received special recognition for his 4:44 track, "Smile," as well as In a Heartbeat, the animated short written and directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David.

The annual ceremonies are meant to honor media for its accurate, fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. Additional, the awards fund GLAAD's continuous work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5.

Without further ado, here are this year's nominees: