RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Guest Judges Include Nancy Pelosi (Yes, For Real), Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess and More

VH1, Alex Wong/Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi is heading to the Drag Race. The congresswoman will guest judge the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer will also judge the third season of the VH1 competition series.
This is Pelosi's reality show debut. She previously appeared as herself on 30 Rock.
Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews return alongside RuPaul, of course. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on VH1.
Expect the two top queens to "lip-sync for their legacy" for the power to send one of their peers home. Logo will air a five-day non-stop marathon of RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars season two beginning Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. In addition to the reruns, the marathon will feature "Meet the Queens" interstitials to reacquaint fans with their favorite competitors. The competition this season includes Aja (season nine), BenDeLaCreme (season six), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight), Kennedy Davenport (season seven), Milk (season six), Morgan McMichaels (season two), Shangela (seasons two & three), Thorgy Thor (season eight) and Trixie Mattel (season seven).
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on VH1.