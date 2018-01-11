The Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Cast Would Really Like to Know What Their Show Will Be Called

Janelle Monae Is an Out-of-This-World Service Representative in This Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams Sneak Peek
While the producers are no doubt hard at work on landing the perfect title, the cast of the series, which follows Grey's character Ben Warren (Jason George) as he vacates the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial for the firehouse just three blocks away, is waiting just as impatiently as we are to find out just what to call the show that they hope will catapult them to Ellen Pompeo-levels of TV fame.
"We are all so excited to figure out what our title's going to be," Barrett Doss told E! News on the white carpet at ABC's 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour party. "I mean, we don't know anything either. So, of course, we love to throw things around. We actually, as a cast, came up with a bunch of just terrible, stupid titles that we sent to [showrunner] Stacy [McKee] as a joke because we were like, 'I mean, why not?'"
"Look, we were pitching from day one," George added. "Everybody wanted to get in the mix because we're all excited and passionate about the show. So we were like, 'What about this? What about that?' And some of them were horrible. Some were garbage...Somebody came up with Blaze Anatomy and we were like, 'Hell no!' So, it's been that game. But we're having fun with it."
Jay Hayden, rejoining Shondaland for the spinoff after his two seasons starring on The Catch, told us he's been pushing really hard to the title to make use of the word "smoke." "Like, Smoke & Fire, High-Rise Smoke, Smokejumpers," he rattled off in quick succession before laughing. "Nobody really cares about what I think. I think I just have bad ideas, so I'm just keeping my mouth shut and showing up at work now."
For George, the delay in revealing the title has one upside in that the way everyone's forced to refer to the spinoff in the interim keeps it connected to the mothership in people's minds. "Right now everybody just refers to us as the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, which is perfect because it helps remind everybody that we live in the same universe as Grey's Anatomy," he said. "And I'm a fan of the show, as well as having been on it, so I'm happy about that."
For more from the cast, which also includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Grey Damon, and Miguel Sandoval, be sure to check out the video above!
The Grey's Anatomy spinoff will debut with a special two-hour episode on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.