The Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Cast Would Really Like to Know What Their Show Will Be Called

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff is arriving on ABC is two months, but the show still has no name.

While the producers are no doubt hard at work on landing the perfect title, the cast of the series, which follows Grey's character Ben Warren (Jason George) as he vacates the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial for the firehouse just three blocks away, is waiting just as impatiently as we are to find out just what to call the show that they hope will catapult them to Ellen Pompeo-levels of TV fame.

"We are all so excited to figure out what our title's going to be," Barrett Doss told E! News on the white carpet at ABC's 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour party. "I mean, we don't know anything either. So, of course, we love to throw things around. We actually, as a cast, came up with a bunch of just terrible, stupid titles that we sent to [showrunner] Stacy [McKee] as a joke because we were like, 'I mean, why not?'"