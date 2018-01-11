Guillermo del Toro Reacts to Natalie Portman's "All Male Nominees" Comment

Guillermo del Toro, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Guillermo Del Toro heard Natalie Portman's comment loud and clear.

On Sunday evening, the actress appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes to present the award for Best Director.

Before handing out the trophy, however, Natalie didn't let the Hollywood Foreign Press Association off the hook when announcing the nominees. "And here are the all male nominees," she shared before getting cheers from the audience.

So what does the winner of Sunday's category think of the statement? He totally approves.

"I think it was great!" Guillermo wrote to IndieWire. "She should say exactly what she feels. There is phenomenal work being done by female directors."

The Shape of Water director also gave credit to Patty Jenkins, Greta Gerwig and Dee Rees for directing critically-acclaimed movies that deserve recognition during this year's award season.

Just this morning, E! News learned the nominations for the 2018 Director's Guild of America Awards.

Greta, who directed Lady Bird, is the only female nominated at this year's ceremony. She's up for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for a Feature Film and will go up against other major names this awards season including: Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Jordan Peele for Get Out, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Guillermo for The Shape of Water.

As for tonight's 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, Greta is the only female director to receive a nomination.

Other nominees include Guillermo, Martin, Jordan, Christopher, Steven Spielberg for The Post and Luca Guadagnino for Call Me by Your Name.

