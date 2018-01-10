Bachelor in Paradise's Marcus Grodd Is Married! All the Details

Kiana Nicio
Marcus Grodd has passed out his final rose!
E! News has exclusive details on the Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette's wedding to fiancée Ally Lutar, which happened over the weekend in Vancouver, Canada. The newly minted husband and wife were surrounded by 44 of their closest loved ones, including Josh Murray, who served as one of six groomsmen.
Grodd told us, "It feels complete finally. It feels fantastic finally being married. Too bad she wasn't on the show, it would have happened a lot sooner."
Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Marcus on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. He went on to star on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, ultimately finding love with Lacy Faddoul. They wed in a ceremony officiated by host Chris Harrison, but split after less than a year together in 2016.
Now, Marcus and Ally are ready to start the next chapter of their lives. His bride told us, "Basically, what was overwhelming for us was the love we got from our family and friends."
Especially overwhelming, the reality star added, was to share the unforgettable day with pals he made while filming the ABC dating competition series. "Having my Bachelor family [there], like Josh, meant a lot," Marcus said. "He was one of the only ones I grew close to. Instead of just knowing people from The Bachelor like a fraternity, Josh and I grew a friendship. He saw our love story come full circle because he was there since the second date and stayed till the end and was in the wedding."
And one person Marcus can't stop gushing over? Ally of, course! "She's the boss in the relationship," he said. "That's my favorite quality. She's not crazy, she is very soft with her whole heartedness and I like it."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
People was first to report the news.