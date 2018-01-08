The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Over Racially Insensitive Kids' Sweater

The Weeknd has ended his partnership with H&M over an advertisement labeled by many as racially insensitive.

The retailer sparked backlash after depicting a black child model in a sweatshirt that read "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle," prompting the hip-hop artist to release a statement of his own condemning H&M's choice.

"woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo," The Weeknd tweeted. "i'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore..."

In a statement obtained by E! News, H&M Media Relations apologized for the advertisement as well as the product: "We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally."