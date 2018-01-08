Jenna Fischer on The Office Revival Rumors: "I Would Be Honored to Come Back"

Jenna Fischer is returning to TV with Splitting Up Together, but her return to the small screen has a bit of a shadow looming behind it in the potential revival of The Office.

While promoting her new ABC series where she stars opposite Oliver Hudson as a divorced couple whose marriage is reignited by divorce, Fischer was asked about the rumored Office revival.

"I don't know anything about The Office revival. I know as much as anyone else," Fischer told press at the 2018 TCA winter press tour.

"I don't know. I think that's for networks to figure out if I were to be asked, but I haven't been approached about it," she said. "But I love Pam!"