James Franco Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor, Brings Up Tommy Wiseau During Speech
Meg Swertlow
Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 6:22 PM
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
And the award goes to...James Franco
The quirky actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for his turn as The Room's writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. And of course, Franco brought up the enigmatic movie maker to the stage when he won the award—and even did an impression of him, but he definitely didn't let him talk!
"This was billed as a movie about making the best worst movie ever made but, in fact it's a story of friendship. This year I learned from friends and collaborators."
He then thanked his longest friend in Hollywood, Seth Rogen, whom he starred in Freaks and Geeks with. The star then thanked his brother and co-star Dave Franco.
The category's other A-list nominees include Hugh Jackman for The Greatest Showman, Ansel Elgort for Baby Driver, Steve Carell for Battle of the Sexes and Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out.
In The Greatest Showman, Jackman plays the legendary circus ringmaster P.T. Barnum, the visionary who rose from poverty to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
In the fast moving Baby Driver, Elgort revved up as an almost-silent getaway car driver, who dreamed of getting out of his wild life.
In Battle of the Sexes, Carell knocked out it of the park as tennis ace Bobby Riggs.
Newcomer Kaluuya stole the show (and maybe the year) as a boyfriend whose "meet the parents" moment goes seriously awry in the sleeper hit Get Out.
Before winning the Globe, Franco won rave reviews as The Room's mysterious movie maker in The Disaster Artist.
