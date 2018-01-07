The Handmaid's Tale Wins Best TV Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Aziz Ansari, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Aziz Ansari Wins Best Actor in a Comedy for Master of None at 2018 Golden Globes

Sterling K. Brown, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History With His Best Actor in a TV Drama Win

Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Elisabeth Moss Wins Golden Globe for The Handmaid's Tale With Acceptance Speech Quoting Margaret Atwood

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

THT FTW!

The Handmaid's Tale won the award for Best TV Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night. Earlier in the night, star Elisabeth Moss took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, making it a memorable night for Hulu's breakout hit.

"To all the people in this room and this country and this world who do everything they can to stopped The Handmaid's Tale from becoming real, keep doing that," executive producer and writer Bruce Miller said while accepting the award.

The Handmaid's Tale, which also won the 2017 Emmy for Best TV Drama, beat out Game of Thrones, The Crown, Stranger Things and This Is Us

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The series is based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, whom Miller called "the mother of us all" in his speech. 

And in her acceptance speech, Moss read an excerpt from the novel, dedicating the award to Atwood and other trailblazing women. 

"‘We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories,'" she said. "We are the story in print and we're writing the story ourselves. Thank you."

The Handmaid's Tale will return for season two on Hulu in April.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Awards
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.