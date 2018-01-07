Rachel Brosnahan Gets Understandably Distracted by Oprah During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Has Some Big Surprises for These Revenge Body Participants on the Season Two Premiere: Watch the Recap!

Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson, Golden Globes, 2018 Golden Globes

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson Have Mini Harry Potter Reunion at 2018 Golden Globes

Saoirse Ronan, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Saoirse Ronan Wins Best Actress at 2018 Golden Globes, Shouts Out ''Mom on FaceTime!''

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

"Hi, Oprah." 

Rachel Brosnahan just took home the award for best actress in a comedy or musical TV series for her role as Miriam Maisel in Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and couldn't help but interrupt her acceptance speech when she saw everybody's idol in the front row. 

Basically, assuming Brosnahan is a fan of awesome women, that had to be one hell of a moment. Not only was Oprah (on hand to accept the Cecil B. Demille Award) right there in front of her, but it was comedic geniuses Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett who handed her the award.  

"Wow, um, cool," is also the way we'd stammer our way into a speech in front of women like that. "I'm gonna have to write a whole lotta thank you notes. My brain is scrambled eggs!" 

Photos

Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet: Empowering Quotes

Eventually, Brosnahan managed to find her words. 

"Look, this is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman and I am endlessly proud to be a part of it, but there are so many women's stories out there that still need and deserve to be told," she said. "So as we enter this new year, please let's continue to hold each other accountable and invest in and make and champion these stories." 

Brosnahan beat out Pamela Adlon (FXX's Better Things)Alison Brie (Netflix's Glow)Issa Rae (HBO's Insecure), and Frankie Shaw (Showtime's SMILF) for the honor. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.