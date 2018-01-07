Milo Ventimiglia Knows You Just Want a Hug, This Is Us Fans—and He's OK With That

E!
E!
Milo Ventimiglia knows that This Is Us fans only see Jack Pearson when they run into him these days.
Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, the actor opened up about what it's like when he encounters fans of the NBC series, which is up for Best TV Series—Drama at tonight's festivities, admitting that it's a bit hard to live up to the beloved patriarch's reputation.
"He's a good man. He does his best for his wife and his kids," he admitted. So, what do the fans want out of Jack, err, Milo?
"People ask for a lot of advice and generally, they just want a hug. They want a hug," he said. "So, I'm happy to give hugs and advice as best I can."
His co-star Chrissy Metz, herself a Best Supporting Actress nominee this evening, also stopped by for a chat with Ryan, where she opened up about why she thinks her character Kate's journey has connected with fans in the way it has. "I think that so many people feel inadequate in some way, as Kate does," she admitted. "She feels that she's been in the shadow of her brothers for so long, and people can relate to that because we are meant for something bigger, better, greater. But we're not always taught that."
The hit series failed to win any of its three nominations at last year's ceremony, but tonight, they've got three more chances, with Sterling K. Brown nominated alongside Chrissy and the show itself. Will they take home any hardware? Only time will tell!
Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 10 a.m. in AU