Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Still Star-Struck After All These Years at the 2018 Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an old pro when it comes to award season, but that doesn't mean the award-winning actress doesn't still get a little star struck herself when she hits the red carpet.
Speaking with E! News' Erin Lim, Brad Goreski and Kristin Cavallari during the Countdown to the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, the Feud star gushed about what it's like to rub elbows with her colleagues from the worlds of TV and film, revealing in the process that the night marks a big milestone in her career.
"My brother is with me tonight because my husband is in New York with the kids. He said, 'It was 20 years ago that I went to my first Oscars and my first Golden Globes. 20 years ago.' And I went, 'No way!' I'll never forget it. But I always get excited because I'm still star-struck by people, you know?"
"I still love, not what they're wearing necessarily, but I love to see people in the flesh because I just love this business, you know? I'm just so happy that I'm part of it," she added. "And these nights are a celebration not just for winners, but for everybody who collaborates in this process. It's a team effort...So for us who work this business, this is one of those nights of it's just great. It's just great to cheer for your colleagues. It's just a wonderful night."
The actress also touched on her Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for her work in Chicago, giving some insight into what it's like to go through award season and actually come out a winner. Although, her experience might not be the typical one.
"Well, for me, on Chicago, I was pregnant. I have birth to my daughter literally 10 days after the Oscars, so I had to watch the rerun because I literally had no idea what I said," she admitted, laughing. "I could've been very inappropriate, but I wasn't. This is a fun event because I get to see actors and artists and writers and people in that kind of sit-down dinner environment, which is not usually the Oscars, which is much more of a theater environment."
As for who she's most looking forward to seeing tonight, she admitted it was her Feud co-stars who she was excited to spend some time with.
"Obviously my ladies from Feud and Alfred Molina," she said. "Alfred Molina got me my first agent when I was 17 years old. I worked with his wife...in the theater, so he's literally been my buddy from day one in this business."
