Blue Ivy Carter Transforms Into a Fierce Animated Ballerina for Jay-Z's "Blue's Freestyle" Visual

Cue a mic drop because Blue Ivy Carter is one fierce ballerina!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn birthday girl got to celebrate her 6th birthday with fans thanks to a newly released visual for the rapper's latest album, 4:44. In the video dropped Sunday in honor of the youngster's special day, the little lady is transformed into an animated ballerina.

As she makes her way onto the stage, traditional music plays in the background, giving the feeling that Blue is about to twirl away. Instead, she gets to rhyming as she performs her verse from "Blue's Freestyle/We Family."