All the Clues That Billie Lourd and Ex-Boyfriend Austen Rydell Are Back Together

Looks like love...again!

Billie Lourd has been setting the rumor mill swirling in recent months, many speculating that the former Scream Queens star has reunited with her former flame Austen Rydell, whom she dated in 2016.

And last night we got a pretty strong piece of evidence confirming the rekindling—Lourd and Rydell hit up Moët & Chandon's third Annual Moët Moment Film Festival party together at Poppy in West Hollywood, Calif. While the twosome didn't do the red carpet together, an eyewitness tells E! News that they were with each other all night.

A source told E! News, "They were sitting at a corner booth by the DJ with Laura Dern" The insider says that Rydell "was by her side all night."

The source also says that the pair left together around 9 p.m.

"They were being discrete, but it was pretty clear they were together," added the insider.

While the pair have not commented or made this official, here are five other signs that it's pretty clear they are back together...