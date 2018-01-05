Our Favorite Twitter Reactions to Justin Timberlake's ''Filthy''

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 11:20 AM

Justin Timblerake dropped "Filthy" last night, the first single off his upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

But the new song is more than just that...It also marks a new chapter for the ever-changing pop star.

"Filthy" brings a futuristic sound mixed with electro-funk, which J.T. is known to love. But just like his new sounds on singles of the past—"SexyBack" and "Suit and Tie," to name a couple—this song is bringing quite a spectrum of mixed reactions.

His day-one fans are supporting him as much as they always have, arguing that people have always needed a little time to warm up to his new music. However, others argue the new music sounds too similar to FutureSex/LoveSounds, and some are even going as far as calling it "trash." 

With that being said, let's take a look at our favorite comments, GIFs and memes the Twitter-verse has been sharing regarding "Filthy."

Here are some of the people who don't really get the new sound:

And here are those who are all about it:

How about you? What's your take on J.T.'s new single? Sound off in the comments below!

