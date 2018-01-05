Our Favorite Twitter Reactions to Justin Timberlake's ''Filthy''

Justin Timblerake dropped "Filthy" last night, the first single off his upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

But the new song is more than just that...It also marks a new chapter for the ever-changing pop star.

"Filthy" brings a futuristic sound mixed with electro-funk, which J.T. is known to love. But just like his new sounds on singles of the past—"SexyBack" and "Suit and Tie," to name a couple—this song is bringing quite a spectrum of mixed reactions.

His day-one fans are supporting him as much as they always have, arguing that people have always needed a little time to warm up to his new music. However, others argue the new music sounds too similar to FutureSex/LoveSounds, and some are even going as far as calling it "trash."