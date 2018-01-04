Dove Cameron Just Switched Up Her Notoriously Platinum Blond Locks

She shared two photos that showed off the unicorn-like style. In the first, she gives a sultry stare to the camera while wearing a jean jacket and a white, graphic shirt. She looks down in the second photo, giving her fans and followers another angle of the pretty pink color.

The former Disney star stepped away from her normal platinum blond locks and showcased a new hairstyle on Instagram today: Bubblegum pink!

Dove Cameron appears to be switching up her look in 2018.

New year, New hair?

A post shared by ?DOVE? (@dovecameron) on Jan 4, 2018 at 2:07am PST

Though it's not clear whether this is a wig or a completely new 'do, we can say we're diggin' it. How about you?

She captioned the Instagram photos, writing , "rabin defines a Manic Pixie Dream Girl as a character who 'exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures.'"

Allison Williams Looks like the actress ditched her signature brunette locks! The Girls star was spotted at the beach sporting a summery platinum-blond look.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Instagram



Channing Tatum Is that frosty blond hair we spy, Channing?

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com/Instagram



Naya Rivera The new mom treats herself to a revamped blond hair color transformation.

Getty Images, Instagram



Ashley Tisdale From red to redder! Ash ups her auburn hair color to a vibrant cinnamon tint .

Jim Spellman/WireImage



Greta Gerwig The actress shows her new red hair at the New York Film Festival.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic



Anne Hathaway The actress takes her brunette hue a step further with a glossy black-brown shade.

Getty Images



Sienna Miller Blond no more! The British actress adds an auburn tint to her 'do just in time for fall.

Instagram; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images



Poppy Delevingne It's petal pink-tinted locks for this normally platinum blond beauty, and we gotta say—peach looks good on her.

Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images



Ali Larter The usually flaxen-haired actress opted for a fiery red hue ahead of her next Resident Evil installment.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI



Jared Leto Joker no more! Jared ditched neon green for a poppy pink 'do at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Getty Images



Rita Ora The unicorn trend is real: Rita added a pink tint to her locks for the 2015 Teen Choice Awards (and then opted for a blue ombré effect just days later).

Instagram



Taraji P. Henson Rawr! The Empire star debuts a new fierce new mane on Instagram, which makes us wonder... is Cookie Lyon getting a hair upgrade for season two?

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Milton Ventura/Broadimage



Britney Spears Ahead of her Hawaiian vacation, the pop star opted for a purple hair makeover.

Splash News/Getty Images



Scarlett Johansson Back to red she goes! She hides it well under her fedora, but you can tell her once-blonde pixie cut is now a spicier shade.

Instagram



Debby Ryan The star goes from ethereal platinum blond locks to a kitschy watermelon look.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic



Ginnifer Goodwin Buh-bye, black hair! The Once Upon a Time actress switches to a pale gray shade with a soft lavender tint.

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly



Lily James It's "so long blond, hello brunette" for the Cinderella actress!

Jeff Vespa/; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images



Nicole Richie The starlet parted ways with her saccharine pink locks for a refreshed blond 'do.

Instagram/Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images



Blake Lively Bye-bye, blond! The actress showed off new "bronde" hair on Instagram.

Getty Images; Instagram



Taraji P. Henson The Empire star debuted newly violet locks to Instagram on June 27.

MaxNY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Lourdes Leon Gray (hair) is the new black for Madonna's lookalike daughter.

David Livingston/Getty Images



Ireland Baldwin The now-brunette beauty shows that changing hair color has no effect on her stunning facial features.

Instagram, Getty Images



Kesha Surprise! The singer took her signature blond locks to a self-proclaimed "slimey" green.

Getty Images, Instagram



Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting Buttery blond no more! The Big Bang Theory star made the switch to pixie pink just in time for summer.

Instagram



Hilary Duff The 27-year-old continues to experiment with candy-colored hair hues, trading in mermaid green for bright pink.

Instagram



Lily Allen Surprise! She dyes her hair yet another colorful shade, this time settling on a "watermelon."

Getty Images, Insatgram



Julianne Hough It's a new pink hue for the Dancing with the Stars judge!

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage



Amy Poehler Blond knope no more! The star debuted coppery red locks at a literary event in Los Angeles on April 7.

JB Lacroix/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images



Debby Ryan Redhead no more! The Disney star changed up her fiery hair hue with a light lavender shade.

Getty Images; Instagram



Minka Kelly Clear eyes, full hearts, blond hair! The Friday Night Lights alum dyed her locks a warm honey-blond shade.

Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic



Freida Pinto Buh-bye dark winter locks, hello lighter spring tresses! The actress sheds her dark chestnut color for lively caramel highlights.

Getty Images, Fern/ splash news



Hilary Duff The actress made a major springtime hair change—we're talking lite-brite teal locks—on March 18.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Instagram



January Jones The Mad Men star went from her normal blond color to a pretty muted pink for spring.

SPW / Splash News; Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images



Cameron Diaz The star toned down her golden blonde locks to a brunette hue with honey highlights.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Kim Kardashian Platinum surprise! Mrs. West showcased new ultra-blond locks upon arrival to the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

Getty Images, Instagram



Chrissy Teigen The model showcased her dark dye job in progress after her stunning (and decidedly blond) appearance at the 2015 Oscars.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW;



Nicole Richie From lilac to teal blue to lite-brite pink—Nicole Richie's hair has been on one crazy rainbow ride since she took the purple plunge in 2014.

Getty Images



Diane Kruger The German stunner debuted chic strawberry blond locks on the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for A&E Network



Emily Blunt Emily also showcased a new, blonder look at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards—which was actually a return to her natural hair color.

Getty Images; Instagram



Audrina Patridge The star revealed "dusty violet" locks to her Instagram followers on Jan. 12.

Getty Images/Instagram



Nicole Snooki LaValle The reality star traded in her long red locks for a chic, shoulder-length black 'do.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images



Maggie Grace The star debuted fiery red locks at a Golden Globes event in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

WB/Splash News



Lena Dunham Ode to her natural roots: Dunham debuted chestnut brown locks while out and about in Brooklyn on Jan. 4.

George Pimentel/WireImage; AKM-GSI



Rachel McAdams The star (and consummate hair chameleon) debuted a winter-ready dip-dyed look on Dec. 19 at LAX.

Instagram, Getty



Katy Perry The singer wasn't letting 2014 end without one last hair color change. This time she went for a pretty purple hue.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Brad Barket/Getty Images



Zosia Mamet The Girls star trades bright blonde for seal gray!

Instagram; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images



Rita Ora Time to switch things up. The singer opts for a blue hairstyle just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. "True Blue for Abu Dhabi by the besties @chrisappleton1 @eosborne_makeup beats by the beach!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram



Raven-Symoné The star took her locks from a multihued ombré to a peachy orange color for the holidays: "Yes, peach for the holidays... #unicorn #5thelement #holidaypumpkin," she wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.