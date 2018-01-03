Liam Payne and Rita Ora Tease Sexy Fifty Shades Freed Collaboration

Liam Payne and Rita Ora have a treat for you!
As the anticipation grows for the duo's musical collaboration, both artists are giving a tease of their song featured in the Fifty Shades Freed movie.
In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday afternoon, both Liam and Rita offered a short glimpse into the track "For You."
"Waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you," the pair sing as footage from inside the studio appears. "Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you / Ooh na-na ayy, for love, 'till I found you."
And while it's only a few seconds, it's enough to get fans even more excited for Friday when the full song is released.
"We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @ritaora," Liam wrote on Instagram. Rita added, "Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack is out this Friday January 5."
Liam isn't the first One Direction member to be featured on one of the movie franchise's soundtracks.
Fans will likely remember the collaboration between Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift titled "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Fifty Shades Darker. The song would later earn the pair a 2018 Grammy nomination in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.
And while pop culture fans have a wide range of opinions on the popular movies starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, there's no denying the music in each film doesn't disappoint.
Nick Jonas, John Legend, Halsey, Nicki Minaj and Sia are just some of the talented artists who have contributed to the soundtrack in recent years.
Find out who's featured in the latest flick when Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters just in time for Valentine's Day on February 9.
(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)