Amber Portwood May Have Just Revealed the Name of Baby No. 2

So much for a baby name guessing game!

As Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon prepare to welcome their first child together, it appears the Teen Mom OG star has already established a name for her upcoming family member.

Earlier this week, Shawn Portwood sent a message to his sister that included a gift for her baby boy.

"@AmberLPortwood I finally completed your gift. However I'm not going to show it to you so you'll see it tomorrow. I will send you this though," he wrote on Twitter. "This is the back part that will be up against the wall."

Amber replied, "Awe Bubby I can't wait!! I'm sure little James will love it!"