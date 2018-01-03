Amber Portwood May Have Just Revealed the Name of Baby No. 2

So much for a baby name guessing game!
As Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon prepare to welcome their first child together, it appears the Teen Mom OG star has already established a name for her upcoming family member.
Earlier this week, Shawn Portwood sent a message to his sister that included a gift for her baby boy.
"@AmberLPortwood I finally completed your gift. However I'm not going to show it to you so you'll see it tomorrow. I will send you this though," he wrote on Twitter. "This is the back part that will be up against the wall."
Amber replied, "Awe Bubby I can't wait!! I'm sure little James will love it!"
And just like that, fans may have just discovered the first name of Amber and Andrew's first child. The news comes close to two months after the couple confirmed they were expecting a child of their own.
"Thank you everyone for all the kind words," the CEO of Forever Haute shared on Twitter. "I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love"
And just this week, Andrew made his television debut on Teen Mom OG where he was praised by his leading lady.
"It's been nice, man. It's been nice just having him here to like distract me from the bulls--t," Amber explained. "I was in, like, a bad depression mode there for awhile until he came. I needed a big distraction though."
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.